Dear Heloise: A helpful hint I would like to pass along: To prevent mold from growing on bricks of cheese, do not touch them with your fingers when cutting or grating. Use the wrapper or plastic wrap where you hold on to the cheese. This hint, passed along from my neighbor, has saved me both money and frustration.
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple to offer free admission to two pools through Aug. 14; cooling stations available
- UPDATE: Woman killed in I-35 rollover crash
- Belton man receives 8 years probation for 3 charges
- Bond reduction denied for suspect in 2 Temple shootings
- UPDATE: Body found at Temple Lake Park after submerged car recovered
- Temple teen out on bond arrested for violating conditions of release
- Temple Police identify deceased man found in Lake Belton
- Police identify woman killed in Temple wreck
- ‘We are a service-based organization': Myers explains city diversity proposal as some protest
- Couple faces animal cruelty charges after leaving dogs without food or water