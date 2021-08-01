Sandy and Cyndy Winnett of Troy celebrated their 50th anniversary on July 3 with family and friends at Pablo’s on the River in Belton. The dinner was hosted by their son, Sandford Lee Winnett Jr., and Heather Dillion.
Cynthia Marie Mauldin of Troy married Sandford Lee Winnett on July 3, 1971, at the First Baptist Church of Troy with the Rev. Don Davidson officiating.
Mr. Winnett is retired after working with Ralph Wilson Plastics for 30 years.
Mrs. Winnett is retired after working as a kindergarten teacher for Temple ISD for 30 years.
The couple has one son, Sandford Lee Winnett Jr. of Troy.
They have been residents of Troy for more than 70 years.