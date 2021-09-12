Darwin and Bernadette Bruggman of Cyclone will celebrate their 60th anniversary with family and friends at a later date.
Bernadette Roessler of Westphalia married Darwin Bruggman on Aug. 27, 1961, at the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia.
Mr. Bruggman is retired after working for 25 years for Duplex Products in Temple.
Mrs. Bruggman is retired after working for the city of Temple for 25 years.
They have a son, Ronnie Bruggman and wife, Linda, of Eddy; a daughter, Lisa Hoelscher and husband, Glenn, of Lorena; and five grandchildren.
They have been residents of Temple for 10 years and have resided in Cyclone for 50 years.