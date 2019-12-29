John and Gracie Conner of Temple celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family cruise in March and a family celebration in Prosper.
Gracie Mocek of Seymour married John Conner on Dec. 27, 1969, in Seymour with the Rev. Henry Drozd officiating.
Mrs. Conner is retired from Temple College Education Admission after 21 years.
Mr. Conner is retired from owning and operating several businesses.
The couple has two children, Dr. Matt Conner of Austin and Andrea Conner Jez of Prosper; and three grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for 40 years.