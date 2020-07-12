The Rev. Tom and Lynda Popelka of Temple celebrated their 60th anniversary privately.
Lynda Juroska of Temple married Tom Popelka on July 1, 1960, at Memorial Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. George Brown officiating.
Mrs. Popelka is retired as a homemaker and she also helped with her husband's ministry with secretarial work and financial accountability.
Mr. Popelka has worked 53 years with the Tom Popelka Ministries.
They both were both born and raised in Temple and were graduates of Temple High School. He has been to 60 countries conducting crusades and meetings. The last 25 years he has concentrated on Siberia, Russia. He has been planting churches, mentoring pastors, evangelistic meetings, food evangelism and VBSs concentrating on the children with VBSs in the small villages.
The couple has three children, Thomas Popelka IV, Drew Popelka and Denton Popelka, all of Temple; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
They returned to Central Texas in 1988.