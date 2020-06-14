Herbert and Annette Fuson of Belton will celebrate their 65th anniversary at a later date due to COVID-19 precautions.
An open house event will take place in July at Belton First United Methodist Church.
Annette Howell of Indianapolis married Herbert Fuson on June 12, 1955, at Broadway Methodist Church in Indianapolis, Ind., with Dr. Pierce officiating.
Mrs. Fuson retired as a teacher of 25 years.
Mr. Fuson retired after 35 years as a farmer in Indiana and with the Marina in Morgan’s Point Resort.
They have a daughter, Sheree Bizzell and husband, Don, of Coppell; and a granddaughter.
The couple has lived in Central Texas for 35 years.