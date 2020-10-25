Richard and Beverly Kermode of Temple celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family dinner at Cheeves Bros. Steakhouse.
Beverly Denney of Milford, Del., married Richard Kermode of Warren, Ohio, on Oct. 16, 1970, at Seminole United Methodist Church in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Mrs. Kermode retired as a 40-year music educator in Tampa, Fla. Mr. Kermode retired from A.T.&T as a senior manager.
The couple has a daughter, Jacqueline Kallina and husband, Dr. Charles Kallina IV., of Belton; and three grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for eight years.