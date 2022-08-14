Virgel and Barbara Smith of Belton celebrated their 65th anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 6, with a luncheon hosted by their children.
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple Police, CPS investigate toddler’s severe burns
- Temple mother, 2 young sons killed in traffic accident in Mexico
- Troy man indicted for teen’s sexual assault
- Man who drowned at Temple Lake Park identified
- Residents petition against planned West Temple apartments
- Temple gang member sentenced to 12 years in prison
- Temple man whose pants fell down while fleeing from police sentenced
- Three family members killed in crash near Burlington
- Temple Police investigate drowning at Temple Lake Park
- Central Texas teen dead in Lampasas County shooting