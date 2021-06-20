Roger and Nancy Manoogian of Temple celebrated their 50th anniversary on Saturday, June 19, with a dinner and renewal of vows at Pignett’s Italian Restaurant in Temple.
Nancy Jezek of Temple married Roger Manoogian on June 18, 1971, at their home with Dr. Ed Stewart officiating.
Mr. Manoogian retired after 39 years as a conductor for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Company.
Mrs. Manoogian retired after working as a journalist and photographer at newspapers in Temple, Wichita Falls and Lubbock and she also worked for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Company.
They have been lifelong residents of Central Texas.