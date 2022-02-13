Dwight and Peggy Roberts of Temple celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday with a trip to South Padre Island.
Peggy Karl of Belton married Dwight Roberts on Feb. 13, 1962, at the home of their aunt and uncle, Christine and the Rev. Alvin Sutton, in Nolanville with the Rev. Sutton officiating.
Mrs. Roberts worked as a homemaker.
Mr. Roberts is retired after 50 years of being self employed, working with Roberts’ Enterprises and the Bell County Flea Market.
They have two children, Vickie Roberts of Belton and Rex Roberts (deceased); seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
They have been residents of Central Texas for 60 years.