Orville and Wanda Becker of Temple celebrated their 75th anniversary on Jan. 16 with a luncheon at the home of Alton and Twila Thiele.
Wanda Boswell of Coffeyville, Kan., married Orville Becker on Jan. 19, 1946, at the Lutheran church in Coffeyville.
Mrs. Becker retired from the Kansas State Employment Agency.
Mr. Becker retired from the Missouri Pacific Railroad.
The couple has two daughters, Twila Thiele of Temple and Patsy Dickens of Magnolia; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for 14 years.