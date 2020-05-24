Jack and Linda Ide of Morgan’s Point Resort celebrated their 50th anniversary on May 16 with a family dinner at Ide Ranch in Rogers hosted by their son.
Linda Likes of Roseville, Illinois married Jack Ide on May 16, 1970.
Mrs. Ide has worked for Baylor Scott & White Westfield Clinic for more than 20 years.
Mr. Ide is retired after 45 years, following a career in construction and serving in the U.S. Army.
They have a son, Chad Ide and wife, Kathy; and three grandchildren.
The couple lived in Denver for 15 years and have lived in Central Texas for 32 years.