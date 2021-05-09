Robert and Janet Bell of Temple will celebrate their 75th anniversary on May 9 with a dinner at Cheeves Brothers restaurant in Temple hosted by their children, Roland Bell and Luann Ballochey.
Janet L. Happs of Clinton, Iowa, married Robert C. Bell on May 11, 1946, in Dixon, Ill., with Bliss B. Bartwright officiating.
Mrs. Wiggers worked as an administrative assistant before retiring. Mr. Bell was employed by Honeywell Aerospace before retiring.
The couple has a son, Roland Bell of Holland, a daughter, Luann Ballochey of Temple, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for eight years.