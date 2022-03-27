Jim and Melba Southerland of Temple celebrated their 60th anniversary on Saturday, March 19, with a retro-1960s drive-in movie theme party at their daughter’s home hosted by their children in Temple.
Melba Lewis of Temple married Jim Southerland on March 24, 1962, at the First Baptist Church of Troy with the Rev. Marshall Edwards officiating.
Mrs. Southerland is retired after working for 20 years at Scott & White Hospital and the Texas A&M College of Medicine.
Mr. Southerland has been working for 30 years and is self employed as owner of JAS Trailers.
The couple has six children, Jamie Southerland of Austin; Robin Tilley of Melissa; Kim Epperson and Kelli Dewberry of Temple; Lisa Diaz of Houston; and Shannon Southerland of Troy; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
They have been residents of Central Texas for 75 years.