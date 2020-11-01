Al and Pat Contrucci of Temple celebrated their 60th anniversary with a family dinner.
Patricia Syvarth of West New York, N.J., married Alfred Contrucci on Oct. 31, 1960, in Baltimore, Md.
Mrs. Contrucci retired as the circulation manager for Ashby Park Press in New Jersey after 30 years.
Mr. Contrucci is a retired mechanic after 40 years.
They eloped and didn’t even realize it was Halloween when they got married.
The couple has two children, Marianne Barrett and husband, Christopher, of Temple and Al Contrucci and wife, Michelle, of Brick, N.J.; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for 13 years.