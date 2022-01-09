Jimmy and Donna Hill of Temple celebrated their 50th anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 8, with family and friends at a come-and-go reception. They also will celebrate with a family dinner later at their home.
Donna Carver of Temple married Jimmy Hill on Jan. 8, 1972, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Guinn Williams officiating.
Mr. Hill retired from the U.S. Army as a master sergeant and later from Frito-Lay as a salesman.
Mrs. Hill retired following a varied nursing career of 30 years as a registered nurse.
They have two daughters, Melissa Teague and husband, Tony, of Temple and Karen Cotton and husband, Cody, of Lexington. They have four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
They have been Temple residents for more than 30 years.