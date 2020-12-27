Bobby and Alice Hoelscher of Red Ranger celebrated their 60th anniversary with a family dinner hosted by their children at Ratibor Country Grill.
Alice married Bobby on Dec. 28, 1960, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cyclone with the Rev. Ben Goertz officiating.
Mrs. Hoelscher is retired. She had worked for Cravens, Dargan Insurance Company, the Insurers Agency, Hoelscher Cotton Gin and Temple ISD Food Service.
Mr. Hoelscher is retired. He had worked for Uncle Ben’s Rice, Tate and Roe, Hoelscher Cotton Gin and Hoelscher Pest Control for 33 years.
The couple has three sons, Neal and wife, Theresa, Jason and wife, Shirley, and John and wife, Lisa; and seven grandchildren.
They couple has lived in Central Texas for 48 years.