Johnny and Lucy Palomino of Temple celebrated their 60th anniversary with a dinner at Los Tres Magueyes in Temple hosted by their children.
Lucy Jimenez of Caldwell married Johnny Palomino on Feb. 1, 1960, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Temple with the Rev. Anthony Terrazas officiating.
Mrs. Palomino is retired after 20 years in the banking industry at Temple National Bank and Nations Bank.
Mr. Palomino is retired from Duplex Products after 16 years and Wilsonart after 10 years.
The couple has two daughters, Melinda Rosa’s and husband, Robert, and Emma Bullock and husband, Mitch; two sons, Anthony Palomino and wife, Lisa, and Johnny Palomino Jr. and wife Cindy; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas all their married lives.