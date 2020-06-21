Jerry and Helen Haisler of Temple will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a reception at a later date due to COVID-19 precautions.
Helen Ann Coufal married Jerry Haisler on June 21, 1970, at Seaton Brethren Church in Seaton with the Rev. Kostohryz officiating.
Mrs. Haisler retired after 30 years with the Texas Department of Health.
Mr. Haisler retired after 23 years with the Texas Department of Human Services and 20 years with Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.
The couple has two sons, Jack Haisler and wife, Amy, of Allen and Jason Haisler of Dallas; and two grandchildren.
They are lifelong residents of Central Texas.