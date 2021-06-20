William Mack and Judith Lynne Parker of Belton will celebrate their 50th anniversary at a later date.
Judith Lynne Howe of Belton married William Mack Parker on June 18, 1971, at Miller Heights Baptist Church with David Shuttlesworth officiating.
Mr. Parker is employed with Kasberg, Patrick & Associates, LP, where he has worked for 26 years.
Mrs. Parker is employed with The Flippen Group, where she has worked for 10 years.
The couple has a daughter, Emily Maybin of Amarillo; a son, Chris Parker of Dallas; and two grandchildren.
The have lived in Central Texas for 60 years.