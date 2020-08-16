Kurt and Linda Fuessel of Gatesville celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family dinner hosted by their children.
Linda Seidel of Taylor married Kurt Fuessel on Aug. 8, 1970, in Taylor.
Mrs. Fuessel retired from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton as the secretary in the Office of the Dean in the College of Christian Studies.
Mr. Fuessel is currently serving as the pastor of Mountain Baptist Church in Gatesville and retired from Casework Services Inc. in Temple.
The couple has three sons, Erik Fuessel and wife, Sherry, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Nathan Fuessel and wife, Chelsea of Temple and Mark Fuessel of Gatesville; and six grandchildren.
They are lifelong residents of Central Texas.