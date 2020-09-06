Denzel and Margie Holmes of Belton celebrated their 60th anniversary with a family dinner hosted by their daughters.
Margie Copeland of Iraan married Denzel Holmes on Sept. 3, 1960 at First Baptist Church in Iraan with the Rev. Butler officiating.
Mrs. Holmes retired as former assistant director and director of First Baptist Belton Child Development Center after 25 years. She is a community volunteer.
Mr. Holmes retired from the government/ USDA after 31 years. He is a published author of multiple western fiction novels.
The couple has two daughters, Berine Coleman of Temple and Janet Leigh of Belton; and four grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for 41 years.