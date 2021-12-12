Charlie and Irene Gonzales of Temple celebrated their 50th anniversary on Nov. 27 with a dinner in Temple hosted by their children.
Irene Cordova of Belton married Charlie Gonzales on Nov. 27, 1971, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with the Rev. Frederick Schmidt officiating.
Mr. Gonzales is retired after working for eight years as a conductor/brakeman for Santa Fe Railroad and he also worked for Walmart Distribution.
Mrs. Gonzales is retired after for working 23 years for Child Protective Services as an administrative assistant and 17 years as a legal assistant for the Bell County District Attorney’s office.
They couple has two daughters, Angela Klinkerman and husband, Roy, of Georgetown, and Lori Olivarez and husband, Mauricio Jr., of Boerne; a son, Carlos Gonzales and wife, Sarash Gonzales, of Temple; and six grandchildren.
They have been residents of Central Texas all of their lives.