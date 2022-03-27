Virginia and Robert Livingston of Belton will celebrate their 60th anniversary with dinner with their children on the Riverwalk in San Antonio.
Virginia Elizabeth Makin of Pittsburgh, Pa., married Robert Livingston on March 23, 1962.
Mrs. Livingston is retired after working as a nurse’s aide at King’s Daughters Hospital and as an activities coordinator at Manor Care Health Services.
Mr. Livingston is retired after working as an electrical engineer in quality assurance for Texas Instruments, Acer Computers and Dell.
The couple has four children, Robert Livingston of Seattle, Roger Livingston of Norfolk, Va., Richard Livingston of Temple and Robin Livingston Schilling of Belton; and nine grandchildren.
They have been residents of Central Texas for 42 years.