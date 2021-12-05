Wayne and Linda Cotton, of Rockdale and formerly of Palestine, celebrated their 55th anniversary on Nov. 23. The couple will celebrate with a dinner reception with family and friends at a later date.
Linda Jean Evans married Wayne Cotten on Nov. 23, 1966, in Palestine with the Rev. James Moseley officiating.
Mrs. Cotten retired after working in office management for 15 years. Mr. Cotten worked as an engineer at Alcoa and retired after 25 years.
The couple has two sons, Michael Cotten of Killeen and Mark Cotten of Palestine; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for 30 years.