Donald and Shirley McCrea of Temple will celebrate their 60th anniversary with a cruise at a later date.
Shirley A. Hutka of Temple married Donald P. McCrea on April 2, 1960, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Bledsoe officiating.
Mrs. McCrea is a homemaker.
Mr. McCrea retired from Southwestern Bell after 41 years. He served two years in the military.
They are members of Oak Park United Methodist Church in Temple.
The couple has two daughters, Donna Delcambre of Beaumont and Diane Hurtado of College Station; and four grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas since 1971.