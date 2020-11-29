Virgil and Irlene Schneider of Temple celebrated their 60th anniversary with a family dinner.
Irlene Gerngross of Cyclone married Virgil Schneider on Nov. 24, 1960 with the Rev. Bernard Mahoney officiating.
Mrs. Schneider retired after 20 years with Scott & White Clinic.
Mr. Schneider retired after 30 years with Blackland Research Center in Temple.
The couple has three children, Karen Wolfe of Mansfield and Gerald Schneider and his wife, Shirley, and William Schneider, all of Temple; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.
They have lived in Central Texas for 60 years.