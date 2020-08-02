James F. and Linda D. Carpenter of Temple celebrated their 50th anniversary on Aug. 1.
Linda D. Kimble of Temple married James F. Carpenter on Aug. 1, 1970.
Mrs. Carpenter retired after 18 years with Jackson Hewitt Tax Service.
Mr. Carpenter retired after 20 years with the U.S. Army.
The couple has two children, James W. and wife, Zelda, of Rogers and Renea Abbey and husband, Brian, of Temple; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas all of their married lives.