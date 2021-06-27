Bill and Beverly Hillyard of Belton celebrated their 50th anniversary May 29 with a dinner at Cheeves Brothers in Temple hosted by their son Will Hillyard and his wife, Megan.
Beverly Byrom of Mequite married Bill Hillyard on May 19, 1971, at the First Methodist Church of Belton with the Rev. John B. Cook officiating.
Mr. Hillyard has worked as a foreman at NBC Lumber Co., Material Transportation Co., Western Auto Distribution Center, and is currently employed at Academy Sports and Outdoors.
Mrs. Hillyard is retired after working for Belton ISD for 40 years.
They have a son, Will Hillyard and his wife, Megan, of Temple.
The have lived in Central Texas for 50 years.