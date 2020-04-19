Danny and Andrea Stephens of Temple celebrated their 50th anniversary sheltering-in-place.
Andrea Nidositko of Temple married Danny Stephens on April 14, 1970, with Ben Shropshire officiating.
Mrs. Stephens retired after 28 years from Belton ISD. She has a degree in Sigh Language Interpreting working with the deaf and hard of hearing.
Mr. Stephens retired after 37 years from Santa Fe and Amtrak Railroads.
They couple has two sons, Joe Stephens and wife, Jennifer and Matt Stephens and wife, Summer; and four grandchildren.
They have been life-long residents of Central Texas.