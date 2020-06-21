Drew and Sharon Bierds of Temple celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family dinner at home. They have a Riverboat Cruise on the Mississippi River scheduled in the fall.
Sharon Roderick of Port Neches married Drew Bierds on June 20, 1970, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches with the Rev. Patrick Hickey officiating.
Mrs. Bierds retired as a teacher after 20 years.
Mr. Bierds retired after 32 years with Wilson Art as a sales manager and 17 years as the general manager of Horny toad Harley Davidson.
The couple has two sons, Mark Bierds and wife, Keela, of Boerne and Matt Bierds and wife, Jennifer, of Houston; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
They have been residents of Central Texas for 50 years.