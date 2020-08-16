Barky and Regina Martinez of Temple celebrated their 60th anniversary with their family.
Regina Ybarra of Temple married Basilio “Barky” Martinez on Aug. 14, 1960, at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Temple with the Rev. Rafael Nadal officiating.
Mrs. Martinez retired from King’s Daughters Clinic after 36 years and Temple ISD as a school nurse for 14 years.
Mr. Martinez retired from Frito-Lay after 25 years.
The couple has two sons, Basilio “Jr.” Martinez Jr. of Hewitt and Rafael Martinez of Edinburg; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas all their married lives.