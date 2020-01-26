Ray L. Sr. and Patricia Anderson of Temple celebrated their 65th anniversary with a dinner at Cheeves Bros. Restaurant hosted by their daughter, Debbie Garrett and husband, Wayne, of Temple.
Patricia Ann Wilkinson of Refugio married Ray L. Anderson on Jan. 15, 1955, at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in Refugio with the retired Rev. William H. Oberste officiating.
Mrs. Anderson is retired from American Desk Mfg. Co. as an accounting clerk and Western Auto Dist. Center as a credit analyst after about 17 years.
Mr. Anderson is retired after 39 years in law enforcement as a Texas Highway Patrol officer, chief deputy of Jackson County, and chief investigator for Bell County District Attorney’s office.
They were charter members of St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
The couple has two sons, Ray Lynn Anderson Jr. of Kansas City, Kan. and Curtis D. Anderson of Orange Park, Fla.; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
They have lived in Central Texas for 51 years.