Randall A. and Irene M. Schwertner of Salado celebrated their 55th anniversary sheltering in place.
Irene Marek of Bartlett married Randall A. Schwertner on April 24, 1965, in Schwertner with Noel Gresham officiating.
Mrs. Schwertner retired from Farm Credit Bank of Texas after 18 years and retired from Centex Pharmacies, Inc. after 18 years.
Mr. Schwertner is a U.S. Navy Veteran and retired from Granger National Bank of Granger after 30 years.
The couple has three daughters, Dawn Walker and husband, Stephen, of Manor, D’Ann Orr of Lorena and Diedra Schwertner of New Braunfels; and three grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for 45 years.