Bill and Shirley McCutchen of Cameron will celebrate their 60th anniversary with family and friends on Nov. 23.
Shirley Beerwinkle of Moody married Bill McCutchen on Nov. 23, 1961, at the Mood-Leon Methodist Church in the Buckhorn Community.
Mr. McCutchen is retired from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service where he served as an agricultural extension agent for more than 34 years.
Mrs. McCutchen is retired from working at several retail and clerical positions. She currently serves as a pianist and organist for several area churches.
They have one son, Dr. Bill F. McCutchen and his wife, Lynette Bailey McCutchen of Stephenville; and two grandchildren.
They have been residents of Central Texas all of their lives, except for a brief time in Germany while Mr. McCutchen served in the U.S. Army.