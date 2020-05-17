William and Sheila Berning of Temple will celebrate their 60th anniversary with family at a later date.
Sheila Stayart of Dallas married William “Bill” Berning on May 14, 1960, at Christ the King Church in Dallas with the Rev. Matzner officiating.
Mr. and Mrs. Berning are retired licensed clinical social workers who had a counseling office in Temple for 30 years.
The couple has two daughters, Dorothy Lynn Mahaffey of Evergreen, Colo., and Elizabeth Ann Mobley of Austin; and two grandchildren.
They moved to Central Texas in 1973.