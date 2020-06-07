Ted and Alice Garcia of Temple celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family dinner hosted by their children.
Alice Cook married Ted Garcia on June 6, 1970, at Seventh Street Methodist Church in Temple with the Rev. Allen A. Peacock officiating.
Mrs. Garcia worked in the insurance industry and retired from King’s Daughters Hospital after serving as the director of volunteer services.
Mr. Garcia retired from the ATSF Railroad as a locomotive engineer.
They have two sons, Gabe Garcia and wife, Elissa, of Temple and Eric Garcia and wife, Sarah, of Boise, Idaho; and two grandchildren.
The couple has lived in Central Texas for 48 years.