William and Judy Wisener of Temple will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a future cruise to Hawaii.
Judy White of Temple married William Wisener on March 28, 1970, at Heights Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Henry Causey officiating.
Mrs. Wisener retired after 24 years teaching first through fifth grades at Temple ISD .
Mr. Wisener owned and operated Wisener’s Auto Clinic for 22 years and worked at Carl Guthrie’s Garage for 24 years.
The couple has two sons, Jeffrey Wisener and wife, Amanda, of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Neil Wisener and wife, Jill, of Temple; and five grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas all of their married lives.