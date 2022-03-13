American Needlepoint Guild
The Wildflower chapter of the American Needlepoint Guild recently held its March meeting.
The meeting included a discussion of a class being offered in August by Nancy Cucci and the opportunity to stitch in “solidarity” with the Ukrainian people. The project is for those who cross stitch or do needlepoint. The pattern was designed using traditional Ukrainian colors and symbols. For more information on the Ukrainian Solidarity Pattern or information on Nancy Cucci’s class, contact the chapter at rwvajdak@yahoo.com.
Colonial Dames
The Texas Society Colonial Dames XVII Century chapter recently sponsored a state project called “Chapters that Make a Difference”.
The Gov. Samuel Mathews Colonial Dames XVII Century chapter entered the project with the theme of “Making a Difference With Conservation”. The chapter came together for conservation to “make a difference” by collecting funds to protect local wildlife, build up numbers, and maintain and restore natural habitats, especially for natural pollinators — bees. Chapter members hope the project will impact the community by selling the honey produced by the bees.
The third concept of the project was to “Get Creative”. A scrapbook was submitted to the state, explaining all the ways the habitat was being set up to meet the needs of the natural pollinators (bees). The leader of this winning project was Kathy Sartor of Marlin.
In other chapter news, the group recently met at the Bell County Museum in Belton. Martha Hartzog, state chairman of Pocahontas projects, present the program via Zoom titled “Pocahontas: America’s First Ambassador”. The chapter will make a donation to the Pocahontas Garden in England as a thank you to Ms. Hartzog.
Also, the chapter collected $360 to help sponsor 14 summer youth volunteers at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Bell County Newcomers Club at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com or 254-493-4623.
Upcoming club activities include: 3/14 Bookworms and 42 Dominoes, 3/15 Bunco, 3/16 Popcorn Bridge, 3/17 Meet & Greet, 3/18 Trailblazers, 3/19 Exploring Wines, 3/21 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 3/22 Singing Bluebonnets. 3/23 Fun Lunch, 3/24 Heritage Seekers, 3/28 Well-Read Women, Crochet and Knit, and Monday Canasta.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple.
The business will open at 7 a.m. for group members to gather and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Masks are highly encouraged and meetings also are available via Zoom. For information email lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to attend the meetings.
Altrusa scholarships
Altrusa International is now accepting applications for its annual scholarships.
The applicant must be a resident of Bell County or a dependent of a Temple Altrusa member. They must have a 3.0 GPA and must be planning to attend or presently attending a college or university within the state of Texas.
Applicants must fill out the scholarship application and mail it to: Altrusa International of Temple, Inc., Attn: Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 1251, Temple, TX 76503.
In addition to the application, those applying for the scholarship must also include a one-page personal statement indicating why the applicant should be considered for a scholarship and how the scholarship will be used to achieve the applicant’s goals. Applicants also must include two letters of recommendation from individuals not related to the applicant, a transcript from the last educational institution attended (both high school and college if applicable), and a list of extracurricular activities.
All applications must be postmarked by March 31. Applications are available at altrusatemple.org.
Founded in 1917, Altrusa International, Inc. is a world-wide organization of executives and professional leaders who are dedicated to improving their communities through personal service.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet Tuesday at the Harris Community Center, 401 Alexander St. in Belton. A social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m.
Candidates for the run offs will be invited back. Information about the political precinct and county conventions will be discussed.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet Thursday at Sam’s Southern Eatery, 221 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple.
The group will dine at noon and the meeting will begin at 1 p.m. For more information contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773 or robmed@embarqmail.com.
Bell Fine Arts Mah Jongg tournament
The Bell Fine Arts group will hold its spring Mah Jongg tournament from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 22, at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. Breakfast snacks and lunch will be provided. The event will include prize drawings and cash prizes. There will be two rounds of play in the morning and two rounds after lunch.
Registration is $50 and the deadline to register is April 11. To register, contact Eve Fritch at 254-290-1601 or email txnasa527@gmail.com. Upon receipt of registration form and check sent to 2519 Hester Way, Salado, TX 76571, the applicant will receive confirmation along with rules and other information. No cancellation refunds will be issued after April 15.
For information call Sheron Driessner at 254-780-9978.
Salado Village Artists oil painting workshop
Artist Jill Shipman will teach an oil painting workshop for the Salado Village Artists group from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 1 and April 2 in the little red building behind the civic center at 601 N. Main St. in Salado.
The workshop costs $200 and will be limited to 10 students. Lunch will be provided on both days.
For information or to register, call 254-721-0369.
Bell County Genealogical Society
The Bell County Genealogical Society will meet 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the meeting room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The guest speaker will be Bell County Clerk Shelley Coston.
Tanglefoot TEEA
The Tanglefoot Club of the TEEA will meet 10 a.m. Monday at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
Group members will do a craft project for a local nursing home. Members are asked to bring a roll of paper towels for the Ronald McDonald House.
There will be a potluck lunch following the meeting. The meeting is open to the public. Group members provide educational programs, community service and work with the Extension Agency and 4-H.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale Extension Education Club will meet 10 a.m. Monday in the youth building at Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 State Highway 53 in Temple.
The registration fee is due for members who plan to attend the District 8 Spring Conference on April 5 in Eastland.
The hostesses will be Doris Marek and Rosemary Chudej. The meeting is open to the public. For information call 254-742-5431.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments, 2916 Country Lane Drive in Temple.
Rich Kaye, Rotary past district governor, will share his insight on all things Rotary.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The guest speaker for the March 15 meeting will be local author Nancy Kelsey.
Rotarians and guests are welcome.
Church Women of the Temple Area
The Church Women of the Temple Area will meet for a luncheon at noon on Monday, March 21, at Bethel I.M. Church, 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple.
Board members will meet at 11 a.m. All women who would like to come share and be a part of the group are welcome.
Central Texas Republic Women
The Central Texas Republic Women group will meet Monday, March 21, at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton. Registration will take place at 11 a.m. and the meeting will be called to order at 11:30 a.m.
Cost is $20 per person and RSVP is required by Thursday, March 17. Participants may prepay online at www.eventbrite.com/e/277553910217.
Newly elected TFRW President Kit Whitehill will speak on the history of the National Federation of Republic Women and the perks of being a member of both TFRW and NFRW. TFRW District Director SD 24 Gail Teegarden will speak on the history of the Texas Federation of Republic Women. CTRW First Vice President Linda Hagler will speak on the history of the Central Texas Republic Women.
The meeting also will include networking opportunities and special door prizes.
For information visit www.ctrw-pac.com.
Club news may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.