Different dogs have different talents: Some are expert herders and work in cattle pastures; some sniff out drugs or bombs to keep America safe; others visit sick children or the elderly, bringing joy to hearts and faces. Then there’s Hank, a 2-year-old Rottweiler with a penchant for leaping great distances into a pool of water.
It’s called dock diving, and dogs such as Hank soar off a 40-foot dock before splashing down. The dog who travels the greatest distance before hitting water is the winner. Hank wins — a lot.
“He’s a beast,” said dock-diving trainer Adrianna Torres, who co-owns Alpha Leader K9 Training & Water Sports along with Edith Morris. “He’s the No. 2 dog in the nation for his breed, and he is closing in on No. 1. He’s a big, strong dog, and we’re working on making him stronger.”
“We are fitness instructors for dogs, and we are building up Hank’s hind legs,” Adrianna said. “We have him pulling tires and running uphill with a parachute — things that will help make the legs stronger so he can jump farther.”
Hank, who has been jumping competitively since October, is owned by Alta and Jeremy Erskine. Jeremy also serves as his handler.
“Hank and Jeremy are a team, and we work with both of them,” Adrianna said. “Jeremy uses a tennis ball to entice Hank to jump far, and he has to know exactly when to release it and how high to throw it.”
Adrianna and Edith began training dock-divers about three years ago when both were working for a trainer in Nolanville.
“We ran across a video and thought it looked like fun,” Adrianna said. “Edith had a swimming pool, so we started working with our personal dogs. When we opened Alpha Leader K9, we decided that would be something we would do.”
While dock diving and other canine sports offer good times for dogs and their owners, the Temple academy offers a wide variety of social, trick and therapy training.
“One of our popular courses is our puppy training, which is a class for puppies and their new owners,” she said. “The six-week course teaches basic commands, grooming, potty training and building a forever bond.”
“We set you up for the future with your dog. Dogs go through phases, and we teach owners how to handle each phase.”
One of several American Kennel Club courses taught at Alpha Leader K9 is good citizen training, which teaches manners and basic obedience.
Hank’s older brother — Steel — is one of many Central Texas dogs to complete this course.
“It taught Steel how to be a good canine citizen,” Jeremy Erskine said. “Now we can take him out in public, and he will even sit down by me while I eat.”
Alpha Leader K9 also trains therapy and service dogs, and runs a group of canines that frequently visits retirement homes, high schools and elementary schools.
“They are there to make others feel good, and they do a super job,” Adrianna said. “We took dogs to Belton High School last year after a student was tragically killed. The dogs helped bring smiles back to students’ faces.”
“A lot of residents in nursing or retirement homes aren’t able to take pets with them, so we fill a gap in their hearts,” she said. “Their faces really light up when a dog walks into their room.”
Another member of the Erskine family — Larry, a 1-year-old Rottweiler — just received his therapy dog certification through Alpha Leader K9 and is ready to start putting smiles on faces.
“They have a pack of therapy dogs, and Larry is part of the team now,” said Jeremy, an exercise physiologist at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. “They go out several times a week. Some service animals wear ‘Don’t Pet’ vests — Larry’s vest says ‘Please Pet.’”
Alpha Leader K9 also trains dogs to detect high or low blood sugar in diabetics and other medical issues.
“Right now, we are working with a woman in Anderson, Texas, who has POTS,” Adrianna said. Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) is a condition that causes a number of symptoms when you transition from lying down to standing up, such as a fast heart rate, dizziness and fatigue.
Other popular dog courses at Alpha Leader are the trick-training classes, which teach a dog basic and advanced tricks through five levels of training.
“We start with basic tricks such as rolling over and shaking hands,” Adrianna said. “The dog has to do five tricks in order to advance to the next level. The owner picks the tricks they want their dog to perform.”
“Some of the more advanced tricks included bowing, the Army crawl, getting inside a suitcase and pulling a wagon. We can teach a dog to retrieve a certain item from a pile, and we even teach dogs to ride a skateboard. That’s a big trick — you better watch your shins.”