Hank

Hank, a competitive dock diving dog, closes in on a tennis ball as he soars over a training pool at Alpha Leader K9 in Temple as owners Alta and Jeremy Erskine look on. Hank’s 2023 distance of 21 feet is the second best jump by a U.S. Rottweiler this year.

 Courtesy photo

Different dogs have different talents: Some are expert herders and work in cattle pastures; some sniff out drugs or bombs to keep America safe; others visit sick children or the elderly, bringing joy to hearts and faces. Then there’s Hank, a 2-year-old Rottweiler with a penchant for leaping great distances into a pool of water.