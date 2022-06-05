Each year, the Baylor School of Education implores its seniors to nominate an educator that has made a lasting impact on their lives — an accolade that the school has dubbed the “Most Memorable Teacher” award.
“A nomination essay was submitted by students about their teacher, and the awarded educators were chosen by a Baylor faculty committee,” Meg Cullar, a Baylor School of Education spokeswoman, said in a news release.
This year, Joan Brindley — a now-retired teacher who holds a bachelor’s degree in kindergarten and elementary education from Southwestern University and a master’s degree in education administration from Baylor University — was recognized with that honor during the Baylor School of Education’s Senior Recognition Event last April.
Ashley Barnes, a Belton High alumna who was a third-grade student in one of Brindley’s classes, stressed how it was easy to nominate a teacher that played a role in influencing her toward a career in education.
She cited Brindley’s passion for her students as a major contributing factor.
“Never had I met a teacher who made me feel so special and loved,” Barnes said. “I hope I can be half the woman she is when I have my own classroom and my own students.”
Brindley, a Temple resident, now spends her time attending First Baptist Church of Temple, being a member of the Retired Teachers Association, and contributing to the International Society for Women Educators.
“My goal is to help each student achieve their maximum potential in all academic areas of the curriculum,” she said. “The most rewarding thing is to have a student come back and say, ‘You inspired me to become a teacher.’”
Barnes, who graduated from Baylor University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education earlier this month, recently accepted a second-grade teaching position at Spring Valley Elementary where she was an intern.
“I cannot wait to continue teaching at such a wonderful school,” she said in a Facebook post.