Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does golf tournament
Temple Drove No. 139 of the Benevolent, Patriotic Order of Does will hold a golf tournament 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Sammons Golf Course in Temple to raise funds for college scholarships.
The cost to participate is $70 per player and includes breakfast, golf cart, range balls and lunch. Several prizes will be awarded, including first place, closest to the pin, and longest drive for men and women. A 50/50 drawing also will be held with tickets costing $1 each, six for $5, or 15 for $10.
Hole sponsors also are needed. Sponsorships cost $30 and include a sign made with the sponsor’s name or logo.
For registration forms or information email Pam Hensley at beaches4me2c@outlook.com or call 254-624-0001.
VFW Post 1820 Voice of Democracy
VFW Post No. 1820 in Temple is now seeking applicants for its annual audio essay Voice of Democracy contest. This year’s theme is: “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”.
The program is open to all students in ninth through 12th grade. Students should record their reading on an audio CD or flash drive (audio tapes are no longer accepted). Entries must be received at the post no later than Nov. 15.
In addition to the Voice of Democracy contest, the post also is sponsoring the Patriot’s Pen contest. The theme for this contest is: “What is Patriotism to Me?”.
This essay contest is open to all students in the sixth through eighth grade. Essays must be no less than 300 words and cannot exceed 400 words. Essays must be submitted to the post by Nov. 15.
Both contests will be judged on Nov. 22 and top winners will have the opportunity to compete at the district level.
Each year the contest provides scholarships to the top winners. For entry forms or for more information visit www.vfw.org or call the post at 254-778-5450.
Beta Sigma Phi
The Delta Beta Master chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet 11 a.m. Tuesday on the patio of hostess Taddy Maddox of Belton. This is a change of venue as reported in August.
Members and guests will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.
Masks also are highly encouraged.
For information call President Judy Switzer at 713-805-1178 or visit bspinternational.org/home.php.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club meets at 9:30 a.m. the first Thursday of the month September through May at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Club dues are $38 and includes membership to the CAC.
To abide by COVID-19 protocols, tables and chairs will be set up for social distancing. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer also will be available.
The group is open to gardeners of all ages and skill levels. Visitors are welcome at the meetings.
Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet Friday, Sept. 18, at The Gin, 219 S. East St. in Belton. Meet and greet and registration will take place at 11 a.m. and the meeting will be called to order at 11:30 a.m.
Cost is $15 per person; no RSVP is required.
The guest speaker will be Nick Adams, who was recently appointed by President Donald Trump to join the board of the Wilson Center. Adams is also an author, Fox News contributor and founder and executive director of The Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness. He will speak on “American Exceptionalism”.
For information visit www.ctrw-pac.com.
Salado Area Republican Women
Salado Area Republican Women will meet Thursday, Sept. 24, in the Blue Heron Room at Tenroc Ranch, 5471 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado. Doors will open at 10:45 a.m. and the meeting will commence at 11:30 a.m.
The meeting will be a plated luncheon catered by McCain’s Café and Bakery. Cost is $30. Prepaid reservations are requested by Monday, Sept. 21, to SARW, PAC, P.O. Box 373, Salado, TX, 76571.
The guest speaker will be Nick Adams. For more information contact Shirley Stephenson, first vice president, at steppnup@embarqmail.com or 254-338-5717.
American Legion Post. 183 Veteran’s Day breakfast and prize drawing
The Louis B. Wells American Legion Post No. 183, 300 W. Bell St. in Bartlett, will hold a Veteran’s Day breakfast and prize drawing Saturday, Nov. 14.
Starting at 8 a.m., breakfast plates of sausage, hashbrowns and scrambled eggs will be available for $5 each. Orange juice also will be available for $1. Meals will be served to-go only and COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.
A prize drawing will take place at 10 a.m. Tickets for the drawing are $10 each and are available from any Post 183 Legionnaire member. For information or tickets, contact Post Commander Walter Saverse at 254-770-8381; Post Adjutant Don Ford Jr. at 254-541-9606; or Larry “Joe” Cavanaugh at 254-527-3205.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to the Bell County area. For information about the social group, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
While most activities have been temporarily canceled due to the coronavirus, those interested in membership are encouraged to contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com.
For information on group activities, contact Carolyn Webster at bobcar28@gmail.com or 404-751-4849.
Some activities with fewer than 10 participants may be meeting. Members interested in any of the following activities should call the hostess for that activity: the Bookworms will meet Sept. 14; Snack Time and Mah Jongg Bunco will be held Sept. 15; Popcorn Bridge will be held Sept. 16; a Meet and Greet coffee event will take place Sept. 17; the Trail Blazers will meet Sept. 18; Monday Canasta will take place Sept. 21; Valentine Bridge will be held and the Bluebonnets will meet Sept. 22; and a Fun Lunch will take place Sept. 23.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets at 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple.
Club members will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines. Masks also are highly encouraged.
Those who do not want to attend meetings in person may join the group via the online Zoom platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization, making our local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service. Club meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at noon at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, and online via Zoom.
Those attending meetings in person are asked to use safe social distancing measures.
For more information visit www.altrusatemple.org.
Texas Star Toastmasters
The Texas Star Toastmasters group meets 6 p.m. every Wednesday in the employee training room at Natural Grocers, 3621 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Topics at each meeting include speeches, impromptu speeches and evaluations. The group is open to anyone interested in working toward self improvement. For information call Anna at 254-541-7624.
Elite Toastmasters
The Elite Toastmasters group invites the public to its open house Zoom meeting set 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28. The meeting website is https://us02web.zoom.us/ j/82468549407?pwd=UVp1emFqNkhubU8xUlRoYzhiOGlvZz09. The open house will feature guest speakers John and Antoinette Griffin. After the guest speakers’ presentation, members and guests will hold a regular Toastmaster meeting that will include prepared speeches, topics and evaluations.
For more information, email Shirley Mobley at shirley@airmail.net or visit https://elitetoastmasterstexas.toastmastersclubs.org.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at Jody’s Family Restaurant in Temple.
Those who attend are asked to wear a mask; tables will be spaced 6 feet apart.
For information contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773.
Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, in the first-floor courtroom at the Bell County Courthouse in downtown Belton.
David Yeilding will present the program “The Maximo Moreno Land Grant and the Ayers Family in Bell County”.
The BCHC works to preserve and promote the country’s historical heritage in accordance with Texas state laws and under the direction of the Bell County Commissioners Court. The group meets the fourth Monday of the month, except May and December, in the Bell County Courthouse. For information call 254-933-5917.
Bell County Genealogical Society
The Bell County Genealogical Society will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the McLane Room at the Temple Public Library.
Amy Gibson will present “Using WorldCat and Scanning Apps for you Genealogy Research”.
Judy Tyler, BCGS president, issued an invitation to all people in Bell County researching or learning to research their ancestors. “You don’t have to be from this area or Texas to be a member. Club members can be from anywhere in the world,” she said.
Visitors are encouraged to attend and face masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month at the library, located at 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
For information visit https://txbcgs.org.
