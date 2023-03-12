There’s going to be a whole lotta waggin’ going on in Temple later this month.
Pawz on the Plaza, Temple’s official play-day for dogs and a local means of celebrating National Puppy Month, is Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Santa Fe Plaza, and it promises to be a fun day for pups and their human counterparts. And, having four legs is not a requirement — everyone is welcome to the free event.
Pawz on the Plaza is open to all dog-friendly, people-friendly and leash-friendly non-aggressive canines. People must behave as well.
“This is a free event, but we will be accepting donations for the Temple Animal Shelter,” said Temple spokesperson Allison O’Connor. Instead of paying an admission, those attending are asked to bring unopened containers of pet food and treats.
O’Connor said there will be plenty to do for dogs and humans. One of the most popular activities last year was the plaza fountain where dozens of streams of water are jetted out of the ground. The fountain serves as a dog magnet, and many pooches took a break from seeing the sights to play in the water.
“There will be an agility course set up for dogs to run with their owners,” she said. “It’s not an agility contest, it’s just for fun. But there will be costume contests again this year.”
The costume contest will be broken into three divisions — puppies, adult dogs and a pet and owner look-alike contest.
“This is so exciting,” said Mallory Anthony, a local real estate agent and president of the Temple-Belton Board of Realtors. Mallory and her pup, Baxter Ray, were among the hundreds of attendees at last year’s inaugural Pawz on the Plaza.
“I’m taking Baxter Ray because I want to support my community and encourage more dog-related events,” she said.
O’Connor said this year’s event also will feature adoptions through the Temple Animal Shelter, and other rescues such as Journey Home Rescue, Pearl’s Place, The Widdle Foundation, Central Texas Lost & Found Pets and PawPals TV will be on site.
“We will have some demonstrations from agility groups, but we are still waiting on confirmation of which groups will be here,” O’Connor said.
There will be an assortment of vendors — most of them pet related — in the plaza and along Market Trail between the Santa Fe Depot and The Yard Food Plaza, she said.
“There will be vendors, doggy arts and crafts, a treat trail and food vendors along the trail,” O’Connor said. “The food trucks at The Yard should all be open, as well as Scoopin’ & Squeezin’.”
Many of the vendors will be passing out dog treats and goodies for the furry visitors.
While Pawz on the Plaza was a huge tail-wagger last year, it’s not the city’s first day for dogs. Back in 2007, when Lions Park had a swimming pool, the day after the pool officially closed was reserved for dogs and their human guests. Dogs were everywhere — on the diving board, in the water, on the pool deck (They didn’t listen either when the lifeguard’s yelled: Don’t run!).
A similar event was held in 2012 — Drool in the Pool. This event raised money toward the Lions Bark Park.