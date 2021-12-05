The Classical Ballet Conservatory at Lisa’s Dance Connection will present “The Texas Nutcracker Ballet” next week at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Arts in Temple — a holiday classic that will feature a “Lone Star twist.”
More than 80 local dancers aged five years and older will perform during the three showings scheduled at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple: 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10; 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, according to the Cultural Activities Center.
“Dancers ... will portray the story of Clara as she dreams her way through a thrilling battle between the Cowpokes and Jackrabbits led by the mysterious Jack-a-Lope,” the Classical Ballet Conservatory said. “Journey with Clara to the Land of the Snow and into the Lone Star Version of Sugar Plum Fairy Land where you will be entertained and delighted by many Texas favorites, including Yellow Roses, Texas Oil and the Rattlesnake.”
This year, Mother Ginger and the Dancers With Possibilities will join the Classical Ballet Conservatory’s winter production as Fredericksburg Peaches — a tradition that first began in 2019.
“(Mother Ginger) is traditionally performed by a male performer because the costume is so massive, and it’s just kind of taken on a life of its own,” Marcia Beeksma, director of the Classical Ballet Conservatory, previously told the Telegram. “But Mother Ginger has this huge skirt, which we have constructed … and the little dancers will come out from underneath the skirt, and they are actually the star of that dance.”
Beeksma noted that the Dancers With Possibilities are dancers with special needs ages 5 to 11 years old.
“They have a range of different abilities and different needs going on,” she said. “We have it arranged so that each dancer has a buddy from the studio, so some of our company members — our ballet conservatory members — will come in and they partner with one of our Dancers With Possibilities … and we just do a basic ballet class with them, and our buddies help them to participate to their fullest ability so that they can get as much out of it as possible.”
In addition to volunteers, Beeksma has pointed out how everyone in the production is a local from Belton, Temple and the surrounding area.
“It’s a great Christmas tradition to start with family; a great way to expose children, teenagers, any one of all ages to both classical music and the art form of classical ballet,” she said.
Tickets, which are priced at $12 per person, can be purchased online at cacarts.org/.
“Start your holiday season with this family favorite sure to delight all ages,” the Classical Ballet Conservatory said.