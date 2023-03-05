There’s no telling who might show up for the Temple Children’s Museum fundraiser. Perhaps the gang from Harry Potter, maybe Thing 1 or Thing 2 — who knows, Charlotte and Wilbur just might crawl through the door.
A fun raiser: Celebrity Host Dinner to benefit Temple Children’s Museum
- BY DAVID STONE SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAM
