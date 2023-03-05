Celebrity Host Dinner

Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott hosted an “Alice in Wonderland” themed table during a previous Temple Children’s Museum “Celebrity Host Dinner” fundraiser. Pictured from left are: Maria and Dan Posey, Linell Davis, Dr. Bobby Ott, and Shannon and Dr. Jack Meyers. The group won the award for Best Costuming Table. This year’s theme is classic television shows.

 Courtesy photo

There’s no telling who might show up for the Temple Children’s Museum fundraiser. Perhaps the gang from Harry Potter, maybe Thing 1 or Thing 2 — who knows, Charlotte and Wilbur just might crawl through the door.