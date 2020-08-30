The Contemporaries of the Cultural Activities Center in Temple practiced social distancing and the wearing of face masks at its annual Awards Luncheon and Presidents’ Coffee held Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center. This event celebrated the donation of $100,000 to the CAC, annual awards, incoming officers for 2020-21, and a preview of the 2020 Hands-On Program.
Awards and honors
Jill Mooney, a member of The Contemporaries since 2016, received the Mary Steele Award. This award is named in honor of Mary Steele, who served as the first president of The Contemporaries in 1970-71. The award is presented annually and represents a devoted year of service or an accumulation of dedicated service from a member to The Contemporaries’ projects and goals.
“It has been my pleasure to work with a group of fun-loving, hardworking, dedicated ladies who support the CAC,” Mooney said as she accepted her award.
Jo Ann Leibowitz, a past president, and a member of The Contemporaries since 2001, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. This Award was established in 2002 and is presented to a Contemporaries’ member who has been with the organization for a substantial period during which she has actively served in various capacities.
“When I retired from teaching, I knew I wanted to devote myself to the CAC and its cultural programs. The Contemporaries welcomed me, and I am so grateful that we shared our mission to support the performing and visual arts for all of Bell County, especially the children. I am most honored and humble to receive this award.” Leibowitz said.
Leibowitz is the ninth person to receive this prestigious award. Past recipients of this award are Lajuana Carabasi 2002; Sally Digaetano 2007; Margaret Turner 2009; Mary Steel 2014; Raye Virginia Allen 2015; Hilde Cort 2017; Marianne Stringfellow 2018; and Chonie Pischinger 2019.
Incoming officers
Sharon Bell will serve her third term as president of the organization for 2020-21. Other officers and members of the board of directors of The Contemporaries’ are: vice president, Lara Miller; treasurer, Jill Mooney; recording secretary, Patti Brooks; historian, Cheryl Hinckley; parliamentarian, Joelle Bedwell; and past president, Ellen Jez.
Hands On program
Each year members of the Contemporaries donate their time and energy to put on the “Hands On” educational program. During the “Hands On” program, local students are exposed to different cultures through the country’s history, art, theater and music.
While the program is usually held in person, this year the Contemporaries are going to do things differently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are going to be offering it online rather than have students come in person,” said Nell Spurlin, “Hands On” program chair.
The topic of this year’s “Hands On” program will be the Polynesian culture. Members of the CAC will film the different segments of the program and post them to a private YouTube channel. Participating schools will then be given a code to access the videos.
The different sections include art, theater, movement and gallery. Activities will include painting with water colors, a skit about saving coral reefs, and a Samoan slap dance.
“It very rhythmic,” Spurlin said of the slap dance. “I think it will be fun for the kids.”
In the gallery segment, students will have the chance to look over artifacts from Tonga and Samoa and also learn about wayfinding, a method for navigating the ocean.
The Contemporaries welcome new members. For membership information, contact membership chairs Laura Roasa at Sralig@aol.com or Elayne Kretz at emksr@yahoo.com.