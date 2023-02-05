If you’ve turned on a Texas television in the past 48 years, chances are you’ve seen a few episodes of “Austin City Limits.” It’s a show about Texas music that was co-created by a Illinois trumpet player who dabbled in television.
Bruce Scafe is a professional trumpet player who performs on Sundays at First Baptist Church in Temple. He also has performed with Temple College bands and jazz ensembles, but he began his life in music playing a jazzy horn in the Land of Lincoln.
After graduating from the University of Illinois with a degree in music education and a Master’s in radio, television and film, Scafe landed a job in the Chicago suburbs at Evanston Township High School.
“It was a huge place,” he said. “The school had about 5,000 kids and four on-campus television studios. I produced a show for Evanston and a few other schools, and I also arranged a few tunes for the school jazz band.”
Soon, Scafe had mastered the craft of creating TV shows, and that job in the suburbs opened some pretty big doors.
“I was at a convention and ran into some of the guys from Illinois,” he said. “One of them told me Southern Illinois University in Carbondale was looking for a television director. I applied for the job and was hired, and they gave me carte blanche.”
Scafe had two professional interests — music and television. At SIU, he had the opportunity to combine his passions.
“I decided to build a television show around music,” he said. “I had a series of half-hour shows, so I got on the phone to find talent. I connected with several agencies — really put out my feelers — and got results.”
That show was called “The Sessions,” and in two years Scafe and staff produced 67 episodes.
“Billy Joel’s first television show was with us, and we also had a young REO Speedwagon and Head East,” Scafe said. “The show’s guests were mostly rock and jazz acts either trying to break into the big time or trying to resurrect their careers. We never paid them a dime, just gave them publicity.”
“The Sessions” was picked up by Public Broadcasting and was syndicated across America, including some PBS stations in Texas.
“Many years later, I went to see Head East and managed to get backstage. I didn’t think they would remember me, but they did. They credited me with making them rock stars.”
Scafe started a second show at SIU, “You Are in Good Company,” a Johnny Carson-style talk and variety show that starred billiards champion Minnesota Fats.
“We had a house band and always ended the show with a cooking segment from a local chef,” he said. “It got so popular we had to hire someone just to handle recipe requests.”
Eventually, Scafe made the decision to go bigger than the little station in Southern Illinois, despite having a great deal of success in the college town.
He began sending resumes and soon had an interview in Nashville.
“I was invited to work on the ‘Dolly & Porter Wagoner Show,’ but I would have had to start as a cameraman,” he said. “I ended up moving to Mesquite and working for WFAA in Dallas. I still started as a cameraman, shooting Texas Longhorn football games and commercials. While I was at WFAA, some of my co-workers recognized me from a show on a competing station.”
“The Sessions” show Scafe had created back in Illinois had been picked up by PBS and was running on KERA in Dallas.
“My co-workers were impressed, and we had an intern from the University of Texas who told me about a job down in Austin,” he said. “It was at KLRN (now called KLRU) on the UT campus.”
The facility — a renovated horse stable — was huge. It had two large studios, and was as well equipped as any station in America.
“It was 1970, and I interviewed with Bill Arhos and Paul Bosner,” Scafe said. “They played a tape of The Sessions, and we talked. They offered me a job and gave me an office in the old stables. I worked on a news cast and directed state basketball championships. We put a microphone on the floor so you could hear the basketball sneakers squeaking. We were the first to do that.”
Amazing, but the trio was far from finished.
“We kept talking, and conversation always came back to ‘The Sessions’ tapes,” Scafe said. “Eventually, we decided on a show about the Austin and Texas music scenes. It was an odd mix — you had pot-smoking hippies and beer-swilling cowboys, and they were all listening to Willie Nelson.”
After compiling a list of talent and bringing in popular DJ Joe Gracey to serve as announcer, “Austin City Limits” was born.
“The first show launched Oct. 14, 1974, with BW Stevenson as the guest performer,” Scafe said. “There wasn’t a huge crowd. We had built our own speakers, and they caught fire. We ended up hiring a rock ‘n’roll guy to handle our speakers from then on. We were good at TV, but we needed help with the speaker system.”
The second show went much smoother, and there were well over 1,000 people in the seats. The performer? Willie!
“We created the show, but it was Willie and he was infectious,” Scafe said. “People were everywhere, and they were going berserk.”
The show was off and running, and the next week cemented the show as an up-and-coming Texas icon. The third episode featured two bands — Asleep at the Wheel and Bob Wills & The Texas Playboys. It was a reunion for The Playboys, and they were well received.”
Scafe left “Austin City Limits” after two years working long days and late nights, and he pursued a career first with the state of Texas and later as a Denver stock broker.
“I also taught a grade-school band in Denver and it was one of my most rewarding jobs,” he said.
In 2015, Scafe moved to Temple and began playing his trumpet in local ensembles. He maintains a regular routine of practicing for an hour every day, working out and “thinking of ways to avoid yard work.”
“I have to practice every day,” he said with a smile. “There’s a lot of talent that’s younger than me.”
Scafe will be 81 in September, and he is the lone remaining creator of “Austin City Limits.” Arhos died in 2014 and Bosner passed away this March.
“I designed sets, directed and produced the show until I left,” he said. “It’s still going 48 years later — the longest-running music show on television. They now film at Moody Theatre, and it’s different from the original show.”
“We filmed in the round, meaning the audience surrounded the stage and was part of the show,” he said. “We only used four cameras when we started — three on the floor and one on a crane. Now they are using at least nine cameras.”
“Today, ‘Austin City Limits’ is very slick — we tried our best not to be. They use fancy lighting and special effects. We did it raw and real.”