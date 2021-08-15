The annual 30th annual Wildflower Belle Ball, sponsored by the The Central Texas Orchestral Society and presented by the Wildflower Guild, was held Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple.
The ball highlighted the Wildflower Belles and Escorts program. This year 30 students participated in the program.
The Wildflower Guild fulfills its mission of arts education and appreciation through its Junior Cotillion programs for area students in grades six through eight and its Belle and Escort program for students in grades nine through 12. In addition to learning an appreciation for classical music and traditional dance instruction, the education programs for students include social, dining and performance etiquette instruction.
Students participating in the Belle and Escort program in high school extend their experience through various opportunities for community service and volunteerism. One of the highlights of the Belle and Escort program is the presentation of participants at the Wildflower Ball during their junior year.
The following is a look at this year’s participants:
Wildflower Belles
Erin Elisabeth Baumbach
Miss Erin Elisabeth Baumbach is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Wayne Baumbach. She attends Temple High School, where she is a member of the National Honor Society and varsity Kitten dance team. Erin has served as a Kitten social officer in the positions of secretary and vice president. She is also a member of the Western Hills Church of Christ Youth Group and has volunteered at the Love of Christ Pantry.
Kailyn Mackenzie Bond
Miss Kailyn Mackenzie Bond is the daughter of Dr. And Mrs. Steven Bond. She attends Belton High School, where she is in the top 5% of her class and is a member of the National Honor Society. She is a varsity cheerleader, three-time All American cheerleader, Worlds-level athlete for Cheer Athletics, and Elite Tumbler. Kailyn also lettered in varsity choir and is a two-time All-Region choir member. She is active in Young Life and a member of Vista Community Church.
Abby Claire Cook
Miss Abby Claire Cook is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Kirk Lee Cook. She attends Temple High School, where she is in the top 3% of her class and a member of the National Honor Society. She has been on the Kitten dance team for three years, has served as the vice president of the social officers, and is currently a lieutenant dance officer. She is a member of Temple Bible Church, where she has volunteered in the nursery and preschool programs.
Anna Catherine Cox
Miss Anna Catherine Cox is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Donald Cox Jr. She is a member of First Baptist Church of Belton. She attends Belton High School, where she ranks in the top 1% of her class. She is a member of the National Honor Society, plays varsity volleyball, runs track, and competes in the Belton FFA leadership and career development events. She works at the Belton Small Animal Clinic and also works at her family’s livestock operation.
Kendall Karoline Dollar
Miss Kendall Karoline Dollar is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Bradley Todd Dollar. She attends Belton High School, where she is in the top 1% of her class and is a member of the varsity volleyball team, varsity track team, and chamber orchestra. She is a National Honor Society member, participates in select volleyball, and plays the violin for Academie Musique in Temple. She is a member of First United Methodist Church in Temple.
Tarin Lee Gowan
Miss Tarin Lee Gowan is the daughter of Ms. Shannon Lee Gowan and Mr. and Mrs. Brian Eugene Gowan. She attends Temple High School, where she participated on the girls’ varsity golf team and is working toward her pharmacy technician certification. She volunteers with the Temple Founder Lions Club and Ronald McDonald House charities of Temple. She is a member of First United Methodist Church in Temple.
Kaci Renee Marshall
Miss Kaci Renee Marshall is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Craig William Marshall. She attends Temple High School, where she is taking IB classes and is the captain of the Temple High School Kitten dance team. She is also a member of the Pivot All Star Senior Dance Team at Pivot Performance Arts. She attends Temple Bible Church.
Meredith Deann Mikeska
Miss Meredith Deann Mikeska is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Dean Mikeska. She attends Rogers High School, where she is the FFA president. She competes in career development events, advancing to state with her team. She has also served as class vice president and Rogers 4-H secretary. She is in the top 3% of her class, participates in UIL Spelling and Writing, and is a member of the National Honor Society. She attends Saint Luke’s Catholic Church and is a member of Keysis.
Jordan Ruth Pilgrim
Miss Jordan Ruth Pilgrim is the daughter of Mr. Jonathan Michael Pilgrim and Dr. Jodi Pilgrim. She attends Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, where she is a member of the Belton High School Madrigal show choir, Acapella, and BHS varsity theater. She has earned a place in the TMEA All-Region Choir for the past two years, moving on to pre-area auditions both years and state auditions this year. She is also the treasurer for Thespian Troupe 3491 and has participated with the BHS powerlifting team. She sings with the First United Methodist Church of Temple praise band and is a member of the FUMC youth group.
Patricia Cheyenne Rincones
Miss Patricia Cheyenne “Kitty” Rincones is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Joseph Rincones. She attended Rogers High School, where she was a member of 4H, powerlifting, varsity cheer, volleyball, and Rogers High School theater. She is now attending Temple High School. She is an Ambassador Girl Scout and participates with Temple Lions Club. She also participates in barrel racing. She is also an active member of Barbizon Modeling Agency. She works as a community volunteer and helps the homeless in Bell County. She attends Temple Christian Church.
Zora Ivanna Reyes
Miss Zora Ivanna Reyes is the daughter of Mr. Jerry Reyes and Mrs. Sylvia Reyes. She attends Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow and has been in the top 10% in the past two years for both BISD high schools. She is also a member of the National Honor Society and the Health Occupation Student Association. She is also a member of Pivot All Star Senior Dance Team at Pivot Performance Arts. She works as a community volunteer and also has a part-time job through Airbnb. She attends Temple Bible Church and is a member of TBC’s youth group.
Meredith Annaliese Schlaefer
Miss Meredith Annaliese Schlaefer is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Verner Schlaefer. She attends Belton High School, where she is in the top 7% of her class. She is involved in National Honor Society, Kiwanis Key Club, Health Occupation Students of America and is a photographer with Tiger Media. She placed first at regionals and qualified for state in Skills USA, Graphic Design division. She is a long-time member of Belton First United Methodist Church. She is the junior staff coordinator at Pivot Performance Arts, where she is also a member of the Senior All Star Dance group. She was selected as a member of the United States All Star Federation’s elite Athlete Advisory Council.
Katherine Anne Smith
Miss Katherine Anne Smith is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond W. Smith. She attends Providence Preparatory School and is a member of Temple Bible Church. She is a member of the Bell County 4H Horse Club and participates in the Bell County Youth Fair. She is a winner of the Paint Horse Reserve World Champion title and has earned a scholarship through the San Antonio Youth Horse Show.
Mia Catherine Wyatt
Miss Mia Catherine Wyatt is the daughter of Margo Bierwirth Wyatt and Richard Wyatt. She is a junior at Temple High School and is active in St. Luke’s Catholic Church youth program, KEYSIS. She is a varsity member of Temple High School Kitten dance team.
Minda Stephen Wyatt
Miss Minda Stephen Wyatt is the daughter of Margo Bierwirth Wyatt and Richard Wyatt. She is a junior at Temple High School. She is active in St. Luke’s Catholic Church youth program, KEYSIS. She is involved with the National FFA Organization and is vice president of Temple FFA.
Wildflower Escorts
Charles Dillard Amos, III
Mr. Chares “Chip” Dillard Amos is the son of the Reverends Whitney and Charles Amos Jr. He is a student at Academy High School. He plays the trombone and the euphonium and has also worked with the Thespian Society. He attends Seaton Brethren Church and is a member of its youth group.
Mason Baker
Mr. Mason Brandon Baker is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Baker. He attends Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, where he is a member of the National Honor Society. He is currently an officer for Thespian Troupe 3491. He has served as head of the props crew for the BHS theatre department. He has also volunteered at Special Olympics and summer Bible clubs with Temple Bible Church.
Mekhi A. Betancis
Mr. Mekhi A. Betancis is the son of Candice and Randy Betancis of Woodway. He attends Robinson High School, where he is in the top 6% of his class. He is also a member of the student council, student leadership, community outreach leadership, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He plays baseball for Robinson High School and the Houston Banditos Baseball Club. He has volunteered for Friends Feeding Friends, Woodway Family Center, Homestead Heritage, and is currently employed with H-E-B. He is a leader at the St. Louis Youth Ministry and attends St. Louis Catholic Church.
Jonathan Patrick Boyd
Mr. Jonathan Patrick Boyd is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Kent Boyd. He attends Temple High School, where he is in the top 6% of his class. He is part of the International Baccalaureate program and a member of the National Honor Society. He participates in the city of Temple’s 7 on 7 soccer league and is part of the varsity soccer team for THS. He was named the Central Texas Incredible Kid in 2018. He is a member of Crossroads Church.
Nicholas Montgomery Clark
Mr. Nicholas Montgomery Clark is the son of Mr. & Mrs. Monty Lee Clark. He attends Belton High School, where he is a member of the varsity swim team and plays violin and bass with the orchestra. He is an Eagle Scout in BSA Troop 153, and an apprentice Sailor in Sea Scouts. He sails both with the Sea Scouts and the Lake Belton Yacht Club. He also volunteers with Feed My Sheep and St. Vincent DePaul. He is active at St. Luke Catholic Church and in Keysis youth group, where he also volunteers in the youth group band for high school and middle school meetings and for Mass choir.
Cooper Brent Chambliss
Mr. Cooper Brent Chambliss is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Seth Vernon Chambliss. He attends Salado High School, where he is in the top 3% of his class. He is a member of the varsity soccer team, Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, Eagle band, and a member of the UIL Number Sense team. He volunteers on the youth worship team and attends Temple Bible Church.
Nikelis Estrada
Mr. Nikelis Benno Estrada is the son of Major and Mrs. Erik Estrada. He attends Holy Trinity Catholic High School, where he is on the varsity football team, soccer team, track team, and the debate team. He attends Christ the King Catholic Church and spends his free time helping to care for his cousins, who are being fostered at their home.
Alec Nicholas Gonzalez
Alec Nicholas Gonzalez is the son of Nick and Christina Gonzalez. He attends Central Texas Christian School, where he is a member of the National Honor Society. He is a varsity football quarterback, earning all state honorable mention and district champion in state semi-finals. He is also a two-time state qualifier for track and field and state pole vault champion. He is active in his church and participates in the worship band by playing drums and guitar.
Cole Walker Gowan
Mr. Cole Walker Gowan is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Alan Clay Gowan. He attends Temple High School, where he is in the top 4% of his class. He is on the Temple High School varsity golf team. He attends Temple Bible Church.
Brady Patrick Ihler
Mr. Brady Patrick Ihler is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Alex Ihler. He attends Salado High School. He is also a three-year member, a first team all-district performer, and a bi-district champion for the Salado Eagles varsity basketball team. He is active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He also does volunteer work with children at Kidworld at Destiny World Outreach Center and is part of the Surge youth group at the same church.
Garrison Trey Lane
Mr. Garrison Trey Lane is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Bryan Lane. He attends Belton High School. He is a member of the Belton Tiger baseball team as a pitcher and outfielder and also plays for the Waco Hooks. He has also played football for three years. He is involved in the BHS Agriculture program. He attends Belton Church of Christ and is an active member of the youth group.
Trent J. Lockhart
Trent J. Lockhart is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lockhart. He attends Holy Trinity Catholic High School, where he is a member of the varsity football, basketball, and baseball team. He is also involved in Holy Trinity’s student council. He volunteers at various local churches. He attends St. Luke Catholic Church and is involved in Keysis youth group.
Samuel Ward McCullough
Mr. Samuel Ward McCollough II is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Randy McCollough. He attends Belton High School, where he is a member of Acapella and the BHS Madrigal show choir. He plans to attend a university and study osteopathic medicine.
Grant Andrew Thomas
Mr. Grant Andrew Thomas is the son of Dr. J. Scott Thomas and Dr. Belinda Kohl-Thomas. He attends Temple High School, where he is in the top 6% of his class. He plays soccer for Temple High School. He volunteers at Feed My Sheep and is a member of First United Methodist Church of Temple.
Cooper Clyde Carroll
Mr. Cooper Clyde Carroll is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Kelly Carroll. He attends Salado High School. He is a part of the Salado Youth Leadership program along with being a member of the yearbook staff. He is a regional qualifier in both powerlifting and golf. He volunteers at the elementary school and First Baptist Church of Salado, where he is a member.