While the ongoing pandemic continues to cause problems for local theater productions, the show will still go on at the Temple Civic Theatre.
The theater announced the cancellation of the planned musical “Beehive” at the end of last month due to ongoing concerns with the coronavirus and its possible spread during performances. It has instead turned its focus to digital performances rather than physical ones, with a range of new programming planned for the coming months.
Changes to the theater’s planned performances come at the same time as it announced a new board of governors and president of the organization.
“A lot of our audience is older people and we don’t want to put them in a crowded situation where they could possibly get the coronavirus,” TCT President Gary Gosney said. “We are extremely conscious of protecting our patrons and making sure they are safe. But I hope people understand that we are hurting, like a lot of other organizations are hurting, and we have no source of income unless we get donations.”
Gosney said the theater, 2413S. 13th St., has had a hard time since the start of the pandemic since they are not able to fit many visitors in their small building and social distancing would be difficult.
The lack of patrons, along with the cost of keeping employees on staff and the cost of play rights, has forced the group to look toward other ways to perform and raise money.
Gosney said the cost to produce and purchase the rights of a normal production could cost between $10,000 and $12,000, with the theater spending about $200,000 annually.
A major shift by the organization was to recently start broadcasting some of its shows online while asking for donations from the community. A recent example of this was the event “Live from Temple, It’s Saturday Night Theatre!” held last month.
Gosney said additional performances similar to this in the coming months include “Tuesdays with Morrie” and two nights of skits from Carol Burnett.
To help ensure high-quality performances, the theater recently purchased $686 worth of cameras and sound equipment.
“What we at the Temple Civic Theatre have wanted to do all along is give the best possible production we can,” Gosney said. “We are picking productions for future plays once we can get people in (the theater) that are highly entertaining. The theatre wants people to have a chance to come back into a life where they can enjoy themselves and go to a live production to have an entertaining evening.”
Gosney said the theater has not decided yet on how they will show the productions online. The theater has considered allowing a small amount of patrons to view performances in person.
While having online content will help the theater bring in needed revenue, Gosney said he also plans to ask the public for donations to support the organization during this pandemic sometime next month.
Gosney is hopeful for the generosity of Temple residents after having experienced it himself when he was president more than 50 years ago and asked residents for donations to build the theater in the first place.
“I don’t think people understand that when people come to town to live in a community, they look at what the amenities are in that community,” Gosney said. “It is critically important that the Temple Civic Theatre remain viable, just like it is important for the Cultural Activity Center to remain viable. We are just all in a bad situation because we can’t get an audience into our building, and we are doing everything we can to keep people aware that the theater is alive and well and will continue to be a part of our community. We just have our bills, too, and we have got to find a way.”