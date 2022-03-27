The blare of brass instruments playing jazz music will return to Temple this week.
For three days, starting on Thursday, Temple College will host its returning jazz festival. After being unable to host the event for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s festival will be the 30th anniversary.
The Temple College Jazz Festival, which started in 1990, has since grown from a one-day event into a festival spanning three days.
Dr. Benjamin Irom, TC director of jazz studies, said he was happy to finally hold the event after so many delays.
“There have been other schools who have tried to do something like this online during COVID-19 and I just can’t imagine how well that would have worked,” Irom said. “It really has to be a live event to be most effective.”
The jazz festival will include 45 high school and middle school bands from throughout Texas.
Irom said the main objective of the festival is to promote jazz education by featuring the efforts of all band directors in the area.
As part of their educational efforts, Irom said, the festival will allow students to play for 30 minutes during the day to a panel of judges. After the students finish their performance, they will go into another room and receive feedback from one of their judges, Irom said.
While the event is mainly about learning, schools have the chance to opt for private judging, Irom said.
The festival will include clinics and performances held by jazz musicians. Irom said he chooses artists who can help students better understand jazz.
“The guest artists are educators in their own right so they are very comfortable working with students of all ages,” Irom said. “Jazz is a very mysterious art form, and I try to choose guest artists that are proven jazz educators who explain things very well and who inspire.”
Two guest musicians attending the festival this year are Greg Gisbert, who plays the trumpet, and Wycliffe Gordon, who plays the trombone.
Gisbert, who lives in the Denver area, played with musicians such as Buddy Rich and Woody Herman. Gisbert will host a jazz clinic at noon on Friday, followed by a performance at 7:30 p.m. with the Temple College Jazz Ensemble.
Wycliffe Gordon will host his clinic at noon on Saturday, with a performance with the TC Jazz Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. that night.
Irom said Gordon was originally going to attend the festival in 2020 before the pandemic occurred, and has promised to attend ever since.
“I had been hoping to have him as a guest artist for close to 10 years, was finally able to secure him as a guest artist in 2020, and then the pandemic hit,” Irom said. “We are so gracious that he has agreed to honor his commitment this year. He is an incredible performer and inspirational figure in the jazz world, and the audience is going to go nuts when they hear him.”
Tickets for the festival can be purchased at the Temple College Fine Arts Office. Costs are $5 for students and $20 for adults.